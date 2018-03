Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ 7.1 magnitude earthquake occurred today in Nepal, Report informs referring to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to seismologists, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 68 miles west of Namche Bazaar in the east of Nepal, the tremors occurred at the depth of 10 kilometers.

Earthquake measuring 7.9 occurred in Nepal in the morning on April 25, and killed more than 8 thousand people.