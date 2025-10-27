Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Other countries
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 18:11
    6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Guadeloupe

    A 6.5-magnitude earthquake was reported in Guadeloupe on Monday (October 27), according to the United States Geological Survey, Report informs.

    The earthquake was centered about four miles east of Beauséjour at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles). The USGS confirmed that it had already received 27 responses from people who had felt the earthquake at the time of publication, Monday morning.

    There was no tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat reported in relation to the earthquake on Monday.

    "Based on all available data there is no significant tsunami threat from this earthquake," a statement shared by the National Weather Service's US Tsunami Warning System states. "However, there is a very small possibility of tsunami waves along coasts located nearest the epicenter."

    "No action is required," the statement continued. "This will be the only statement issued for this event unless additional data are received or the situation changes."

    Guadeloupe has a history of seismic activity, with 19 reported within the last year, according to earthquaketrack.com. The largest earthquake to ever hit the region occurred on February 8, 1843, and was reported to be an 8.5-magnitude, which resulted in an estimated 1,500 to 5,000 people being killed.

    Earthquake Guadeloupe
