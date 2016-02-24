41 ISIS fighters killed in military operation in eastern Afghanistan

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ 41 fighters of the terrorist group of the Islamic State (IS) which also goes by its Arabic name Daesh have been killed in Achin District of eastern Nangarhar province, Report informs referring to the Khaama Press.

Officials say the militants were killed in ground operation and air strikes in Abdulkhil, Pikhi, Nargasi and Mazdaki areas on Tuesday.

Governor’s office says a local commander of the group by the name of Mawlawi Adil and some foreigners were among those killed.

A hideout of the militants was also destroyed in the airstrikes.

Operation Shaheen 18 launched in Achin District last week and Ministry of Defense says all villages of this district have been cleared of Daesh militants.

The operation was later extended to neighboring Nazyan District.