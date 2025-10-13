40 people killed in road accident in South Africa
- 13 October, 2025
- 09:48
At least 40 people have died and dozens more were injured in a bus accident in South Africa.
Report informs, citing the eNews Channel Africa television network, that the accident occurred at night in the Limpopo province as the bus was traveling to Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.
The cause of the accident is still unknown.
