Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    40 people killed in road accident in South Africa

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 09:48
    40 people killed in road accident in South Africa

    At least 40 people have died and dozens more were injured in a bus accident in South Africa.

    Report informs, citing the eNews Channel Africa television network, that the accident occurred at night in the Limpopo province as the bus was traveling to Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.

    The cause of the accident is still unknown.

    road accident South Africa Limpopo
    CAR-da avtobus qəzasında 40 nəfər ölüb
    В результате ДТП в ЮАР погибли 40 человек

    Latest News

    10:04

    Dollar drops to euro and yen amid expectations of US–China decisions

    Finance
    10:01

    Sahiba Gafarova arrives in Pakistan on working visit

    Domestic policy
    09:56

    CBA currency exchange rates (13.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:48

    40 people killed in road accident in South Africa

    Other countries
    09:42

    Trump warns Russia he may send Ukraine long-range Tomahawks if Moscow doesn't settle war soon

    Other countries
    09:37

    Azerbaijan to face Ukraine in World Cup qualifier tonight

    Football
    09:30

    Over 150 Palestinian prisoners to be deported to other countries

    Other countries
    09:25

    Indonesia appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    09:24

    Seven hostages said handed to Red Cross

    Other countries
    All News Feed