4 US reporters arrested in Bahrain

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Bahrain has arrested four American journalists covering the anniversary of its 2011 uprising amid a long crackdown on dissent in the tiny Gulf nation, witnesses said Monday, Report informs citing CNN.

Police said they detained four Americans for providing "false information that they were tourists," while also alleging one took part in an attack on its officers. The U.S. Embassy in Manama said it was "aware of the arrest of four U.S. citizens in Bahrain" on Sunday but could not discuss the case due to privacy concerns.

Police said one of the journalists was a woman and three were men.

Witnesses identified the woman as Anna Therese Day, an American freelance journalist from Boise, Idaho, who previously had contributed to The Huffington Post and The Daily Beast.