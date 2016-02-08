4 dead, 18 injured as bomb hits army bus in Afghanistan

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Some four people were killed and 18 army personnel were wounded after a suicide bomber hit an Afghan army bus in the country's northern province of Balkh, Report informs citing the foreign media, on Monday morning, an official said.

"Those killed included three army staff and the bomber while 18 army personnel aboard the bus were wounded by the blast," provincial government spokesman, Farhad Muneer, told Xinhua.

The stricken minibus carrying the army members was running near army Corps 209 Shaheen before the bomber detonated his explosive jacket close to the vehicle, the source added.

The attack took place at around 07:45 a.m. local time in Naw Abad locality, Dihdadi district in southwestern outskirts of provincial capital Mazar-i-Sharif, he said.

The injured were shifted to an army hospital in Shaheen Corps where some of the injured remained in critical condition.

The Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.