3 killed in helicopter crash on the Hawaiian island of Kauai
Other countries
- 27 March, 2026
- 15:01
A helicopter crashed on a remote beach on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, United States, killing three people and injuring two others, authorities said, Report informs via AP News.
The helicopter was carrying one pilot and four passengers when it crashed Thursday afternoon at Kalalau Beach, the Kauai Fire Department said. The beach is on the Na Pali Coast on Kauai's north shore.
Police said three people died and two others were transported to Wilcox Medical Center for treatment.
Officials identified the helicopter as being operated by Airborne Aviation,
Helicopter tours are a popular way to explore the cliffs, beaches and waterfalls lining the Na Pali Coast, which is otherwise only accessible by hiking or boat.
Latest News
16:13
GECO and Zhero sign MoU within Black Sea Energy CorridorEnergy
15:59
Wadephul: US and Iran plan to meet soon in PakistanOther countries
15:47
IMO: Ship traffic in Strait of Hormuz sharply declinesOther countries
15:29
Mongolian Prime Minister tenders resignationOther countries
15:14
Photo
Video
Another Russian humanitarian aid convoy heads to Iran via AzerbaijanDomestic policy
15:01
3 killed in helicopter crash on the Hawaiian island of KauaiOther countries
14:36
UAE ready to deploy Navy to restore maritime traffic in Strait of HormuzOther countries
14:24
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev visits Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan to express condolencesForeign policy
14:19