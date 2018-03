Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ US police found 23 firearms in the hotel room of Stephen Paddock, attacker of mass shooting during the music festival in Las Vegas, USA.

19 guns also were found in his house in New Mexico, Report informs, police officer said.

He said, according to investigation Paddock acted alone.

59 people killed, 527 injured during the armed attack in Las Vegas on October 2. The attacker committed suicide before police arrived.