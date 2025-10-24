20 killed, many injured as bus catches fire after collision in India

At least 20 people were killed and many others suffered burn injuries early Friday when a private bus carrying them caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, officials said, Report informs via Xinhua.

The bus caught fire on the road near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, the ill-fated bus traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru with 42 passengers on board went up in flames immediately after the collision.

Updates said the majority of the passengers were asleep when the accident occurred.

Following the blaze, locals rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the injured before fire tenders and police teams arrived.

The injured passengers have been rushed to the Kurnool Government General Hospital. There are fears the death toll may increase further.

Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation.