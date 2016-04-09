20 injured, including foreigners in tour bus crash in Thailand

More than 20 Thai and foreign passengers were injured when their tour bus plunged into a roadside ditch and overturned in this northeastern province on Saturday morning, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

The air-conditioned bus was carrying about 40 passengers from Pattaya to Mukdahan when it plunged into the ditch where some construction was taking place, between kilometre makers 14 and 15 in tambon Sakaeprong in Muang district.

The accident was reported around 6.30am on Saturday, said Pol Capt Thakorn Sereevorayot, a duty officer at the Nong Song Hong police station.

The bus then overturned, resulting in injuries to more than 20 passengers, including Thais and foreigners. Rescue workers took the injured to a nearby hospital. Other passengers sustained minor bruises.

Passenger Rungrot Wachadee, 29, said the bus had left Pattaya at 9.30pm on Friday for Mukdahan.