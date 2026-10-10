Ushangi Kokauri advances to round of 16 at world judo championships

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Azerbaijani judoka Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) has advanced to the round of 16 at the World Judo Championships in Baku after defeating Kyrgyzstan's Emir Khan Yoldoshkaziyev by ippon, Report informs.

The championships are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and will conclude on October 11.

Earlier in the tournament, Azerbaijani judokas won five medals. Ahmad Yusifov claimed gold in the 60 kg category, Zelim Tchkayev secured silver in the 81 kg division, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg), Omar Rajabli (81 kg) and Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) each won bronze.