Participants of Baku Dialogue conference begin visit to Lachin
Foreign policy
- 10 October, 2026
- 12:09
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Participants of the 4th International Conference on the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons have begun their visit to Lachin, Report informs.
The international conference participants started their tour at the Seyrangah, where they admired panoramic views of the city and took commemorative photographs.
The visit program also includes a walk along the banks of the Hakari River and a trip to the village of Zabukh.
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