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    Participants of Baku Dialogue conference begin visit to Lachin

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 12:09
    Participants of Baku Dialogue conference begin visit to Lachin

    Participants of the 4th International Conference on the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons have begun their visit to Lachin, Report informs.

    The international conference participants started their tour at the Seyrangah, where they admired panoramic views of the city and took commemorative photographs.

    The visit program also includes a walk along the banks of the Hakari River and a trip to the village of Zabukh.

    Participants of Baku Dialogue conference begin visit to Lachin
    Participants of Baku Dialogue conference begin visit to Lachin
    Participants of Baku Dialogue conference begin visit to Lachin
    Participants of Baku Dialogue conference begin visit to Lachin
    Participants of Baku Dialogue conference begin visit to Lachin
    Participants of Baku Dialogue conference begin visit to Lachin
    Participants of Baku Dialogue conference begin visit to Lachin
    Baku Dialogue Missing persons Lachin
    Photo
    İtkin düşmüş şəxslərlə bağlı beynəlxalq konfransın iştirakçıları Laçında olublar
    Photo
    Участники конференции по пропавшим без вести лицам находятся с визитом в Лачыне
    44 - Tezliklə
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