2 UN peacekeepers killed, 30 injured in Mali

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Two United Nations peacekeepers were killed and some 30 wounded on Friday when suspected Islamists attacked their base at Kidal in restive northeastern Mali, Report informs referring the UN sources said.

“Our camp at Kidal was attacked by terrorists early on Friday morning. We fought back but two peacekeepers were killed and 30 others injured,” a source from the UN’s MINUSMA peacekeeping mission told AFP.

A Guinean member of the UN force told AFP the dead soldiers were from his country’s contingent.

The attack came a week after at least four suspected jihadists and a Malian soldier were killed in an attack on a UN military camp at Timbuktu.