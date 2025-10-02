Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    2 Delta jets collide while taxiing at LaGuardia in New York

    Other countries
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 08:51
    2 Delta jets collide while taxiing at LaGuardia in New York

    Two Delta regional jets collided at low speeds while taxiing on Wednesday evening at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Report informs via ABC7.

    The right wing of one plane collided with the nose of the other plane, according to Air Traffic Control audio.

    The pilots reported damage to their windshield and at least one injured, according to the ATC audio.

    The collision took place around 9:56 p.m. (GMT-4).

    planes collision accident
