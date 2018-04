Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ In Magdeburg, federal state of Saxony-Anhalt has occurred a mass brawl involving 150 people, Report informs referring Gazeta.ru.

Many participants in the fight, among which were football fans, were in a state of intoxication.

During the fight, 15 policemen were injured, they were thrown with bottles and stones. A total of 110 law enforcement officers arrived the scene.

The police arrested seven people.