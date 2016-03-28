15 suspect arrested in Pakistan for attack in Lahore

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Fifteen people have been arrested over the past day by law enforcement agencies in Pakistan on suspicion of involvement in the terrorist attack in Lahore, Report informs citing the TASS.

Three brothers of the suicide bomber, whose identity has already been established are among the detainees.Also, searches and interrogations are conducted in one of the Islamic seminary in Lahore, where the terrorist taught Islamic discipline.

In the evening on March 27, a suicide bomber activated an explosive device on itself near children's park.

According to recent reports, 70 people were killed and over 300 were injured, most of the victims were women and children.