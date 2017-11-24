115 dead, 120 injuried in Egypt mosque suicide attack - PHOTO - UPDATED 2

© AP Photo / Ben Curtis

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Official sources state that 155 people have been killed and 120 injured in a bomb expolosion in Northern Sinai on Friday.

Report informs Unknown militants detonated a bomb in a mosque in the village of al-Rawdah in the center of the town of Bir al-Abed in Northern Sinai during Friday prayers.

Eyewitness reports say that the militiants were dressed in military uniforms and drove two 4x4 vehicles in the attack.

The Ministry of Health have said that the attackers have also opened fire on ambulances carrying the injured.

***15:50

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ At least 50 people were killed as a result of attack of terrorists to a mosque in north Sinai, Egypt.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, suicide attack was committed at afternoon prayers.

A source in the security services said that terrorists triggered an exploision device during the Friday's preaching, RIA Novosti reported.

According to the latest information, 75 people were injuried.