11 dead in Brazil clashes with police

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Eleven people were killed Sunday, March 29, in clashes in eastern Brazil between police and gangs that also left two officers injured, media reports said.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, seven people suspected of belonging to a gang of bank robbers were killed in the town of Currais Novos in northern Rio Grande do Norte state, while 4 supposed drug dealers died in a shootout with police in the Rio slum of Mangueira.

The G1 news website reported the suspects fired in the early morning hours on police, who shot back, killing seven and arresting an eighth man who indicated he was a taxi driver abducted by the group.

Police found guns and explosives in their vehicles, according to G1.

The Rio standoff saw police intervene following clashes between two rival groups involved in a turf war, Folha de Sao Paulo reported.

The Rio state health authority said two policemen injured in the incident were in stable condition, and one man was arrested over the clash.

Police indicated they had uncovered a cache of guns and grenades and more than 1000 rounds of ammunition after the operation.