10 thousand Taiwanese protesting gay marriages

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ in Taipei, administrative center of Taiwan island, about 10 thousand people went to the street requiring government to reject bill, permitting same-sex marriage, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

Discussions in the parliament on two amendments to the Civil Code of the island state occasioned discontent of protesters.

“We don’t want the marital institution to be destroyed by members of social minority, who think they can do everything they want”, says one of activists, a teacher Josie Chen.

Another, much smaller, group gathered nearby to support the bill's approval. No incident among groups took place.

The final version of the bill is expected to be submitted to parliament in December; voting on the bill will be held in February 2017.