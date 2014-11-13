Azerbaijan MD: Enemy's combat helicopter shot down with "IQLA" portable anti-aircraft missile complex

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ The event with the participation of military attaches from 13 countries accredited in Azerbaijan was held in the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, on November 13.

Report was told by the press service of the ministry.

The chief of the International Military Cooperation Department, Major-General Husseyin Mahmudov and the head of the press service, Colonel Vagif Dargahli gave detailed information about shooting down of the enemy's helicopter on the contact line between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

It was noted in the meeting that the helicopters of Armenian Armed Forces attacked the positions in the front defense, though Azerbaijani side repeatedly warned that all flights in the occupied territories were banned according to the international law and the decisions of the International Civil Aviation Organization; unauthorized flights in these areas will be considered as the violation of the country's air borders; those who violate the air borders will be immediately destroyed by the military aviation and air defense forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It was also mentioned that the enemy's combat helicopter was shot down with "IQLA" portable anti-aircraft missile complex, as the result of the vigilance and bravery of Azerbaijani military servicemen.

According to the Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov's order, Muradov Ilkin Mammad, extended active military serviceman, the commander of the unit, was awarded with "the 3rd degree medal "For Distinguished Military Service" and a valuable prize.

At the same time, it was noted that the crew of the helicopter killed in shooting were not the military servicemen of Nagorno-Karabakh. They were military servicemen of the Air Forces of the Republic of Armenia.

In the end, the participants' questions were answered in the meeting.