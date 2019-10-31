Sergey Lavrov: Dialogue on organization of mutual visits of journalists from Azerbaijan and Armenia is underway

“The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs should make every effort to improve positions between the parties of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and to reach a compromise,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Report informs that he spoke after the talks with the OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger in Moscow.

"In April, indeed, there was a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia with the participation of the three co - chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group-Russia, the United States and France. There was a very good, lively and frank discussion, which resulted in the prospect of implementing a number of humanitarian confidence-building measures in parallel with the analysis of possible promising approaches to the political dialogue on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. And then they discussed the measures as you mentioned for the swap of detained persons, the exchange of bodies of the dead and mutual trips of journalists in order to slightly defuse the situation and promote an atmosphere of trust, " Lavrov said, answering a question from journalists.

According to him, at present there is a dialogue between the parties to the conflict about mutual visits of journalists from Azerbaijan and Armenia. "There is hope," the Minister added.

"The situation with the detained persons is less optimistic, but we still proceed from the fact that it is necessary to move in this direction," the Russian Foreign Minister stressed.

Lavrov also urged the parties to the conflict to avoid "emotional statements".