Russian expert: All discussed issues are related to the end of Nagorno-Karabakh occupation

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ "It is clear that the end of all the issues discussed today is related to the end of occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh. Different options are sought to free the land from occupation. It is no excepted that official Baku and Ankara will rebuild economic and political relations with Yerevan in the widest form since the beginning of liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation. "

Report was told by Yuri Mavashev, the head of the political research of the Center for Modern Turkish Studies.

The expert saying Turkey is interested in maintaining and developing relations with neighboring countries, added that it is aimed at achieving certain positive results. "Turkey takes some steps in the neighboring countries. The goal is to achieve positive results. It should be noted that as Nikol Pashinyan came to power in Armenia, stagnation was somehow eliminated in the country. Of course, there is a need for internal and sociopolitical dynamics to settle international problems, such as the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. "

Mavashev said that Ankara has always been by the side of Baku: "Official Ankara always demonstrates its support to Azerbaijan in the solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem. It should be emphasized that Turkey will never sacrifice its brotherhood with the Azerbaijani people. Simply, it is necessary to distinguish between flexible political line and conformism".