Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Orthodox Christians in Azerbaijan today celebrate one of the major Christian holidays - Easter.

In the night from April 30 to May 1, on the occasion of Easter festive services held in the Orthodox churches in Baku and regions of Azerbaijan So, on Sunday night and in the morning the procession passes in all churches of the republic, Paschal Matins begins, Easter cakes consecrated.

Report presents photo reportage on how Easter holiday is celebrated in Baku.