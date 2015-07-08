Lailat al-Qadr in Baku - PHOTOS

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ On the night of July 7 and 8, the Muslim world marked the next Lailat al-Qadr of Ramadan.

Report informs, people assembling at "Fatimeyi-Zahra" mosque in Baku, pray to God and religious people spoke about wisdoms of Ramadan. It commemorates when Koran (Qur’an) was revealed to the prophet Muhammad (also known as Mohammad).Laylat al Qadr is also known as the Night of Power or the Night of Destiny.

The exact night of Lailat al-Qadr is controversial. However, according to the legends of the prophet and the imams of Islam, Lailat al-Qadr is one of the 19th, 21nd and 23rd nights of Ramada month. The practice is also called "Ehyaa". Many Muslims pray in the night to God for mercy, forgiveness, and salvation.

There some tips of things the Muslims do on the night of Power and the time before and after it. Some of them are the followings:

1. Take a vacation for Allah

2. Do Itikaf

3. Make this special Dua

4. Recite the Quran

5. Reflect on the meaning of the Koran

6. Get your sins wiped out

7. Make a personal Dua list

8. Evaluate yourself

9. Make long, sincere and deep Duas

10. Memorize a different Dua every night

11. Have Iftar with the family

12. Take the family to Tarawih

13. Attend the Dua after the completion of Quran recitation

14. Finish reading a book on the Prophet

15. Plan for the next year

16. Do a list for the Night of Power