Dakhla: rising star of Moroccan southern provinces - PHOTO REPORT

Baku - Dakhla. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ In a period when there are more conflicts in the world, new controversial issues arise, mass media and the world community sometimes forget about the existence of positive developments, as it’s the case in the Moroccan Sahara which was recovered from the Spanish colonizer as a desert and now is one of the most developed regions in Africa. Events around the southern provinces of Morocco appear in the news not as reports from battlefields, but in a different vein.

History of the return of historic lands of Morocco

In November 1975, Late Moroccan King Hassan II organized a peaceful march of Moroccan people to join their compatriots in the Sahara region, a historically integral part of Morocco. This territory was Moroccan since many centuries in light of the relations between its population and the several dynasties that ruled Morocco. These relations were characterized by official pledges of allegiance, which are legal and political ties, to the Sultan (old name of Moroccan Kings).

The beginning of development

Since the recovery of its Sahara from the Spanish colonizer through a complicated negotiation process, Morocco has made great and continuous efforts for the development of its southern provinces. In this context, this desert has been transformed into one of the most developed regions of Africa, particularly in terms of human development.

Under the leadership of King Mohammed 6 who launched a new development model of the Southern provinces of nearly $ 14 billion, the Moroccan government is investing a lot to develop infrastructure, create jobs, integrate, not marginalize, local residents living in these provinces. Industrial enterprises, airports, ports, roads were built in the Moroccan Sahara and tourism, among many other sectors, began to develop.

A striking example of such transformations can be considered the city of Dakhla, which is a rising star of the southern provinces of Morocco. The small town has changed dramatically in recent years, becoming a center of tourism and agriculture in the region. Incredibly, in heart of the desert, with rational use of available water reserves, various kinds of fruits and vegetables are grown, melon growing is developed. The local population is also actively engaged in fishing. In addition, there are all conditions for tourism, especially for windsurfing. Located on a narrow peninsula, city is windswept from all sides, which creates favorable conditions for this extreme sport. There is also a unique golf club on the sand.

Dakhla in agenda of world news

Through efforts of government of the Kingdom, Dakhla has become in recent years a center for discussion of important issues for the world in general, and for Africa in particular. Thus, the Crans-Montana Forum, which brings together important representatives of governments and academia was held for the third time in Dakhla. Every year the forum discusses pressing issues of the world and regional agenda. For example, this year the main theme was the development of Africa.

In general, Dakhla has quite good prospects for development. In case of using them in the right direction, we can confidently say that in next 5-10 years, people visiting Dakhla will see a completely different, even more developed city.

A broader and long-term vision

The development of the Southern provinces of Morocco is within a long term vision of King Mohammed 6 who intends for this region in general, and Dakhla in particular to become a bridge with Africa, to which the Kingdom is strongly committed to its development by investing in strategic projects for the continent, affecting different sectors such as food security and socio-economic development, which are the basis of stability and long-term peace.

Morocco and Azerbaijan

Morocco and Azerbaijan enjoy excellent bilateral relations, especially with regard to mutual support of the territorial integrity of the two countries. Moroccans are as emotional and attached to the Sahara issue as Azerbaijanis are about Nagorno-Karabakh.

The excellent relations between Rabat and Baku are a strong basis for a wider and more fruitful cooperation between the two countries in all fields.