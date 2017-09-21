 Top
    Baku: oil industry pioneer - PHOTO REPORT

    First oil from seabed in world extracted in this area© Report/ Orkhan Azim

    Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ This area is one of the first oil fields in Azerbaijan. The world's first well drilled by industrial method was in the area of this field. At the same time, first oil from seabed in the world extracted in this area.

    Report presents photo report from “Bibi- Heybat” field operated by “Bibiheybət” OGPD and the first well drilled by industrial method.

    Area of the well, drilled 171 years ago was specified under instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and a monument was erected. On April 26, 2017, Ilham Aliyev got acquainted with the post-restoration condition of the first well drilled by industrial method for the first time around the world in the territory of Bibiheybat field.

    At present, this well is one of the tourist destinations.

    Currently, the operating fund of "Bibi-Heybat" field consists of 584 wells.

    The Bibi-Heybat Bay was filled in with earth, a process that was completed in 1932 under the leadership of engineer Pavel Pototsky. This process was intended to make drilling for oil easier, since underwater drilling was not considered possible at that time.

