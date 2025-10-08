Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Sahiba Gafarova: Azerbaijan-Croatia mutual trade ties are at high level

    Milli Majlis
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 15:20
    Sahiba Gafarova: Azerbaijan-Croatia mutual trade ties are at high level

    Mutual trade indicators between Azerbaijan and Croatia are at a high level, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova said during a joint briefing with her Croatian counterpart, Gordan Jandroković, Report informs.

    Gafarova noted that this marks the first official visit and meeting between the speakers of the Azerbaijani and Croatian parliaments in the past 11 years.

    "When looking at various directions of cooperation between the two countries, high levels of mutual trade indicators can be observed. The energy sector has an important place in our economic relations. As you know, today Azerbaijan exports gas to 10 European countries, including 8 EU member states, and Croatia is one of these countries. Regular discussions are held to further expand cooperation in various fields. In this sense, the activities of the Joint Commission for the Promotion of Economic Cooperation are particularly relevant," she noted.

    The speaker added that there are promising opportunities to deepen inter-parliamentary ties, and Jandroković"s visit confirms the intention to seize these opportunities. "Today, we invited our friendship groups to engage in more active collaboration. Increasing the number of reciprocal visits between our parliamentarians is desirable. Moreover, closer interaction between our delegations in international parliamentary organizations and mutual support on issues of shared interest are also important."

    Sahiba Gafarova Azerbaijan Croatia trade ties
    Sahibə Qafarova: Azərbaycanla Xorvatiya arasında qarşılıqlı ticarət göstəriciləri yüksəkdir
    Сахиба Гафарова: Торговые отношения Азербайджана и Хорватии продолжают расти

    Latest News

    17:09

    Jens-Frederik Nielsen: Greenland, EU need each other

    Other countries
    16:59

    Baku TV launches new program ‘Stay in Sports'

    Media
    16:52

    Azerbaijan, ITFC mull expanded cooperation under TCCA+ program

    Finance
    16:49

    Russia proposes naval drills with Caspian littoral states

    Military
    16:44

    Azerbaijan and Oman mull implementation of joint projects

    Business
    16:32
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Ukrainian ombudsmen discuss human rights cooperation

    Domestic policy
    16:30
    Photo

    Over 40 million smokers switch to smoke-free alternatives

    Business
    16:16

    Abdulsalam Al Murshidi: Co-op with Azerbaijan opens access to advanced technologies

    Business
    16:12

    Iran boosts oil output despite sanctions, exports hit record levels

    Region
    All News Feed