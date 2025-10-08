Sahiba Gafarova: Azerbaijan-Croatia mutual trade ties are at high level

Mutual trade indicators between Azerbaijan and Croatia are at a high level, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova said during a joint briefing with her Croatian counterpart, Gordan Jandroković, Report informs.

Gafarova noted that this marks the first official visit and meeting between the speakers of the Azerbaijani and Croatian parliaments in the past 11 years.

"When looking at various directions of cooperation between the two countries, high levels of mutual trade indicators can be observed. The energy sector has an important place in our economic relations. As you know, today Azerbaijan exports gas to 10 European countries, including 8 EU member states, and Croatia is one of these countries. Regular discussions are held to further expand cooperation in various fields. In this sense, the activities of the Joint Commission for the Promotion of Economic Cooperation are particularly relevant," she noted.

The speaker added that there are promising opportunities to deepen inter-parliamentary ties, and Jandroković"s visit confirms the intention to seize these opportunities. "Today, we invited our friendship groups to engage in more active collaboration. Increasing the number of reciprocal visits between our parliamentarians is desirable. Moreover, closer interaction between our delegations in international parliamentary organizations and mutual support on issues of shared interest are also important."