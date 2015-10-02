Presidential Aide:"Each journalist can observe parliament elections presenting ID"

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Each journalist will be able to observe the elections to the parliament by presenting the identity card (ID). However, this procedure doesn't refer to foreign media."

Report informs, the Aide to the President of Azerbaijan on Socio-political Affairs Ali Hasanov said today.

He stated that, foreign journalists should apply to the Central Election Commission (CEC) after the passage of accreditation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan: "They will be able to observe the process after obtaining the permission. Those, who campaign against Azerbaijan, should know that everything takes place in the framework of the law. All conditions were created for local journalists."