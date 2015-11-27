PACE report on Azerbaijani elections accepted for discussion

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ PACE observation mission's report on the parliamentary election in Azerbaijan (1 November 2015) was accepted for discussion at the Standing Committee's meeting to be held in Sofia on November 27 in the framework of the Bulgarian Chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers.

Report informs, said Elkhan Suleymanov, member of Azerbaijan’s permanent delegation to PACE.

The PACE Standing Committee has to approve the Report, he stressed.