Number of organizations applied to CEC for Exit-poll in elections revealed

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Number of organizations, which have applied to the CEC for Exit-poll in parliamentary elections announced.

Report informs, the CEC chairman Mazahir Panahov said that 4 organizations applied the CEC asked for Exit-poll: "One of them is a French organization. Another one is the center of independent investigations "ELS".

Date of applying to the CEC for accreditation of organizations intending to conduct Exit-poll, expired on October 12.

The Central Election Commission shall consider the application at least 10 days before the vote, that is, until October 22 and make a decision

Azerbaijan will hold parliamentary elections on November 1, 2015.