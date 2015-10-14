 Top
    Close photo mode

    Number of organizations applied to CEC for Exit-poll in elections revealed

    4 organizations applied the CEC asked for Exit-poll

    Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Number of organizations, which have applied to the CEC for Exit-poll in parliamentary elections announced.

    Report informs, the CEC chairman Mazahir Panahov said that 4 organizations applied the CEC asked for Exit-poll: "One of them is a French organization. Another one is the center of independent investigations "ELS".

    Date of applying to the CEC for accreditation of organizations intending to conduct Exit-poll, expired on October 12.

    The Central Election Commission shall consider the application at least 10 days before the vote, that is, until October 22 and make a decision

    Azerbaijan will hold parliamentary elections on November 1, 2015.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi