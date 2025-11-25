Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Next plenary meeting of Azerbaijani parliament to be held on Dec. 2

    Milli Majlis
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 13:13
    Next plenary meeting of Azerbaijani parliament to be held on Dec. 2

    The next plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) for autumn session will take place on December 2, 2025, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at the conclusion of today's plenary meeting, Report informs.

    Gafarova noted that additional information about the agenda of the upcoming session will be provided later.

    Milli Məclisin növbəti plenar iclası dekabrın 2-si keçiriləcək
    Следующее пленарное заседание Милли Меджлиса назначено на 2 декабря

