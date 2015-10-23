Members of Pakistani Senate to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Members of Senate of Pakistan will observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.

Report was told by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Dashgin Shikarov, this issue was discussed at the meeting of the Ambassador with Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee of Senate of Pakistan, Nuzhat Sadiq.

Composition of the observer delegation will include the chairmen of the committees of Senate of Pakistan and their deputies.The visit of the delegation will be held on October 30.

In addition, according to D.Shikarov, at a meeting with N.Sadigi issues of inter-parliamentary cooperation, as well as situation on the Line of Contact and Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in particular the shelling of a wedding procession in Terter region were discussed.

The next parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on November 1, 2015.