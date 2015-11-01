Mazahir Panahov: Information on preliminary results of the voting to be declared at midnight

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Preliminary information on results of the voting will be disclosed at about 12.00 midnight.

Report informs it was said by chairman of Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov.

Referring to the media, he asked that everything that happens during the electoral process truly brought to the public's attention.

CEC Chairman also touched on users of social networks: "I also watch over their activities. They need to know that their actions must comply with the legislation."