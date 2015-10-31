Mazahir Panahov: Conditions created for over 5 mln voters

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ 'Every condition has been created for more than five million voters to participate in the parliamentary elections on November 1,” Chairman of Azerbaijan Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has told a press conference, Report informs.

The CEC chairman noted that the preparations for the elections are being carried out in an excellent manner. “All the work has been carried out according to the schedule. Some 767 candidates have registered from 125 constituencies. This means approximately six candidates for each constituency. Constituencies have minimum three and maximum 12 candidates.”

Mr Panahov said seven parties will participate in the elections from "Azadliq-2015" block and 15 parties directly. “This shows the level of interest in the elections in Azerbaijan,” he added.