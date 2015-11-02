 Top
    Head of TurkPA delegation: Azerbaijani elections held due to law and international standards

    Technical procedures in the elections were implemented well

    Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Technical procedures for parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were performed well.

    Report informs, Head of Delegation of TurkPA, deputy of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Serikzhan Kanayev said.

    According to him, the mission witnessed a high turnout in the elections, which is also confirmed by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan. S.Kanayev, particularly noted that, observations were carried out in Sabail, Nasimi, Binagadi districts of Baku.

    S.Kanayev also noted that, all conditions have been created for the observers: "TurkPA mission didn't observe a violation in the elections. 2015 elections were held in accordance with the law and international standards."

