Final plenary session of parliamentary autumn session will be held on December 30
Milli Majlis
- 26 December, 2025
- 15:54
The final plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament's autumn session is scheduled for December 30, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at today's plenary session of parliament, Report informs.
The agenda will be published later.
According to the parliament's Internal Regulations, the autumn session lasts from September 30 to December 30.
From January 1 to January 15, deputies are considered on vacation. If an extraordinary session is convened during this period, the vacation is suspended, and members return to work for the duration of the session.
The spring session begins on February 1 and runs until May 31.
