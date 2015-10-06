Deputies of Russian State Duma will observe elections in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation of deputies of Russian State Duma will visit Azerbaijan to observe the parliamentary elections. Report informs referring to Russian Tass, State Duma Speaker Sergei Naryshkin met with Chairman of the Majilis (lower chamber) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Kabibulla Dzhakupov.

During the meeting S. Naryshkin pointed out that, Russia and Kazakhstan's common position regarding the parliamentarians of the two countries in monitoring missions in various election campaigns should be subject to the same rules and be equal with respect to any country in the OSCE area, where the elections are held.

State Duma speaker said, Russian MPs participated as observers in Kyrgyzstan and soon will go to Belarus and Azerbaijan. "I know that our parliament members participating in these elections, show integrity and come out with a common position", said Naryshkin.

The parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held on November 1, 2015.