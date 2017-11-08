 Top
    Close photo mode

    Central Election Comission gets right to punish lawmakers

    Article of the Election Code is amended© Report

    Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ It was suggested that the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be given the authority to punish member of parliament (Milli Majlis) for violating ethical conduct rules.

    Report informs, relevant article will be amended in the Election Code.

    Amendment to Article 175 of the Election Code (Adoption of a Decision on Disenfranchisement of Deputies of the Milli Majlis of their Mandates) says: "In the case grounds specified in Article 89.1.1 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan exist, the decision on disenfranchisement of a deputy of his/her mandate shall be adopted by the Central Election Commission (CEC). In the case grounds specified in Articles 89.1.2, 89.1.4 and 89.1.5 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan exist, the decision on disenfranchisement of a deputy of his/her mandate shall be adopted by the Central Election Commission. 

    The decision of the Central Election Commission may be appealed in the relevant court."

    This proposal has caused some disagreements of lawmakers.

    Draft will be discussed in the near future.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi