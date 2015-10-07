CEC Deputy Chairman: “Main purpose to organize the elections perfectly”

Baku. 7 October.REPORT.AZ/ Central Election Commission (CEC) launched “Trainings for Trainers” in the framework of program for educating members of the lower election commissions in regard with the elections, which to be held on November 1, 2015.

Report informs, two-stage training project was prepared regarding the elections. In the first stage, holding trainings with participation of 2 persons from each election constituencies and lasting for 4 days is considered. Roles and responsibilities of the members of precinct election commissions on the election day, preparation for vote count, classification of bulletins, counting of votes and filling of final protocol as well as training formats on election constituencies and organization were discussed in the training.

Deputy CEC Chairman Natig Mammadov said that it is a traditional event. He stated that main purpose is organization of election perfectly: “We try to educate all election subjects. Media provides information regarding election process to the interested election subjects. In general, more interest of election subjects, more the work is in order. Main issue is adequate reaction for violation and negative cases.

N.Mammadov said that, works have got better in comparison with previous years. “Responsibility of commisions related to the elections are understood clearly. Everyone should cope with its duties in order to improve the life conditions”.