CEC Chairman: Web-cameras will be installed in 1000 poll stations

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The issue of installation of web-cameras at the poll stations is fundamental. They will be set in 1000 poll stations soon. Until now, there was no problem in this regard".

Report informs, Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) told reporters.

According to Panahov, the process of voting in presidential elections will be monitored by web-cameras on April 11 - with no obstacles: The Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies provides technical assistance due to the high number of visitors to the CEC website on that day.

The CEC Chairman noted that equal conditions will be created for those nominated for the presidency: “We invite the parties to comply with the requirements of the Election Code. We hope that all applicants will be registered".