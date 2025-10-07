Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Bulgarian MP: Consequences of AI use are unknown in several areas

    Milli Majlis
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 12:12
    Bulgarian MP: Consequences of AI use are unknown in several areas

    Artificial intelligence is still in its development phase, and its potential negative impacts in various sectors remain uncertain, said Petar Kanev, head of Bulgaria's delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC).

    According to Report, Kanev made the remarks on October 7 during the 65th meeting of the PABSEC Committee on Social and Humanitarian Policy, held at the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan's Parliament).

    He noted that Bulgaria is currently working on mechanisms to regulate digital technologies.

    "We must understand that AI brings both opportunities and risks. In this context, we must ensure the protection of fundamental human rights," Kanev emphasized.

    He concluded by acknowledging the importance of artificial intelligence in society, while stressing that there remains a fundamental need for natural human intelligence.

