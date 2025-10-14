Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Milli Majlis
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 15:34
    Azerbaijani parliament to ratify Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with UAE

    Azerbaijan's Parliament will approve the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates, Report informs.

    The issue is included in the agenda of the Milli Majlis plenary session scheduled for October 17.

    Notably, seven issues are expected to be discussed during the session.

    MM Azərbaycan və BƏƏ arasında Hərtərəfli İqtisadi Tərəfdaşlıq Sazişini təsdiqləyəcək
    ММ ратифицирует соглашение об экономическом партнерстве с ОАЭ

