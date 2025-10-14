Azerbaijani parliament to ratify Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with UAE
Milli Majlis
- 14 October, 2025
- 15:34
Azerbaijan's Parliament will approve the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates, Report informs.
The issue is included in the agenda of the Milli Majlis plenary session scheduled for October 17.
Notably, seven issues are expected to be discussed during the session.
