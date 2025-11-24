Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss development of parliamentary relations

    Milli Majlis
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 16:41
    Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss development of parliamentary relations

    The development and further expansion of relations between the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan and Slovakia have been discussed, Report informs.

    The discussions took place during a meeting between Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, and Slovakia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Elchin Gasimov.

    At the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of relations between the two countries, particularly highlighting that the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, signed during Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's visit to Azerbaijan, has elevated relations to a qualitatively new stage.

    The intensity of reciprocal visits between the two countries was also positively assessed, with recognition that such contacts contribute to strengthening bilateral ties.

    The meeting further underlined the importance of developing relations between the legislative bodies, noting that there are good opportunities to expand cooperation.

    Additionally, possibilities for cooperation between the parliaments in all areas, including among parliamentary committees, were reviewed.

    Azerbaijan Slovakia parliaments Sahiba Gafarova Elchin Gasimov relations
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Slovakiya parlamentləri arasında əlaqələrin inkişafı müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    Баку и Братислава обсудили перспективы развития межпарламентских связей

    Latest News

    00:00

    Azerbaijan celebrates Kalbajar City Day

    Karabakh
    21:56
    Photo

    Testimonies of victims heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

    Incident
    21:43
    Photo

    Minister: Azerbaijan's digital products have broad export potential to Egypt

    Business
    21:33

    Azerbaijan's CBA outlines strategic directions on sustainability

    Finance
    21:16

    Aide: Many items of US peace plan discussed in Alaska acceptable to Russia

    Region
    21:02
    Photo

    ADY: Middle Corridor provides efficient access to Central Asia, China for Baltic region

    Infrastructure
    20:53

    Poland summons Israeli ambassador over Yad Vashem post

    Other
    20:45

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan invests in Green Bond Fund

    Finance
    20:40
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Egypt explore collaboration in ICT sector

    ICT
    All News Feed