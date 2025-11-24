Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss development of parliamentary relations

The development and further expansion of relations between the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan and Slovakia have been discussed, Report informs.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, and Slovakia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Elchin Gasimov.

At the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of relations between the two countries, particularly highlighting that the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, signed during Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's visit to Azerbaijan, has elevated relations to a qualitatively new stage.

The intensity of reciprocal visits between the two countries was also positively assessed, with recognition that such contacts contribute to strengthening bilateral ties.

The meeting further underlined the importance of developing relations between the legislative bodies, noting that there are good opportunities to expand cooperation.

Additionally, possibilities for cooperation between the parliaments in all areas, including among parliamentary committees, were reviewed.