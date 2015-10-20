Ali Hasanov: The youth should be active in parliamentary elections

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ "One of the most successful areas of the Azerbaijan's state is the youth policy. The basis of this policy put by the national leader Heydar Aliyev. Work related to youth is a priority policy of the state. This makes it effectively."

Report informs, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on socio-political affairs Ali Hasanov said at the event dedicated to the activity of the youth in the upcoming November 1 elections.

According to him, such youth who would stand up for Azerbaijan and its values should be formed: "These were the desires of Heydar Aliyev. Now we see the effectiveness of this. The youth should be active in the upcoming presidential elections. President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly noted that the state needs responsible youth. In other words, youth should support the government in a number of issues. You witnessed to what extent our young people were active in European games. Over 10,000 young were involved in the Games. It shows that our young people are able to compete with others".