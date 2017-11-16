 Top
    Close photo mode

    Uzbek defence minister arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

    Major General Abdusalom Azizov will hold meetings in Baku© Reuters

    Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Major General Abdusalom Azizov, arrived in Azerbaijan for official visit.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    Within the framework of the visit, Minister of Defense of Uzbekistan will hold meetings in the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan in military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi