Uzbek defence minister arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Major General Abdusalom Azizov, arrived in Azerbaijan for official visit.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Within the framework of the visit, Minister of Defense of Uzbekistan will hold meetings in the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan in military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres.