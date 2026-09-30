Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Turkish-made PAMIR 4x4 military vehicle showcased at ADEX 2026

    Military
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 15:56
    Turkish-made PAMIR 4x4 military vehicle showcased at ADEX 2026

    The PAMIR 4x4 tactical wheeled vehicle, manufactured by Türkiye's BMC, has been showcased for the first time at the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition (ADEX 2026) held at the Baku Expo Center.

    According to Report, the vehicle is a multi-purpose tactical armored platform designed to transport personnel and cargo.

    It features a camouflage paint scheme, modern lighting systems, and a robust front grille structure, enabling the safe transportation of personnel and equipment in challenging terrain conditions.

    Turkish-made PAMIR 4x4 military vehicle showcased at ADEX 2026
    Turkish-made PAMIR 4x4 military vehicle showcased at ADEX 2026
    Turkish-made PAMIR 4x4 military vehicle showcased at ADEX 2026

    6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026) Türkiye Azerbaijan
    Photo
    "ADEX 2026"da Türkiyə istehsalı olan PAMİR 4x4 hərbi nəqliyyat vasitəsi ilk dəfə nümayiş olunub
    Photo
    На ADEX 2026 представлено турецкое военное транспортное средство PAMİR 4x4
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