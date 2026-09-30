Turkish-made PAMIR 4x4 military vehicle showcased at ADEX 2026
Military
- 30 September, 2026
- 15:56
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The PAMIR 4x4 tactical wheeled vehicle, manufactured by Türkiye's BMC, has been showcased for the first time at the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition (ADEX 2026) held at the Baku Expo Center.
According to Report, the vehicle is a multi-purpose tactical armored platform designed to transport personnel and cargo.
It features a camouflage paint scheme, modern lighting systems, and a robust front grille structure, enabling the safe transportation of personnel and equipment in challenging terrain conditions.
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