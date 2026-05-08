Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Turkish commander visits Azerbaijan stand at SAHA 2026 exhibition

    Military
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 13:47
    Turkish commander visits Azerbaijan stand at SAHA 2026 exhibition

    The commander of Türkiye's Gendarmerie Forces, Yusuf Kenan Topcu, and Istanbul's Police Chief Selami Yildiz visited the Azerbaijan stand at the SAHA 2026 exhibition, Report informs.

    The Turkish officials viewed the weapon systems, drones, and other defense industry products displayed at the stand.

    Azerbaijani delegates provided them with detailed information about the products manufactured by local defense industry enterprises, modern technological solutions, and military-technical capabilities.

    Türkiye Azerbaijan drones
    Türkiyəli komandan "SAHA 2026"  sərgisində Azərbaycan stendini ziyarət edib
    Командующий силами жандармерии Турции посетил азербайджанский стенд на SAHA 2026

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