Turkish commander visits Azerbaijan stand at SAHA 2026 exhibition

The commander of Türkiye's Gendarmerie Forces, Yusuf Kenan Topcu, and Istanbul's Police Chief Selami Yildiz visited the Azerbaijan stand at the SAHA 2026 exhibition, Report informs.

The Turkish officials viewed the weapon systems, drones, and other defense industry products displayed at the stand.

Azerbaijani delegates provided them with detailed information about the products manufactured by local defense industry enterprises, modern technological solutions, and military-technical capabilities.