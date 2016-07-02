 Top
    Close photo mode

    The funds received by the Armed Forces Relief Fund unveiled

    During the period, the fund received 74.828.198,22 AZN, 212.373,88 USD and 3593,69 EUR and 5000,0 RUB

    Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ The funds received by the Armed Forces Relief Fund to July 1 unveiled.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. 

    According to the approved decree No.755 of President of Azerbaijan Republic dated 17 August 2002, prior to July 1, 2016, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 74.828.198,22 AZN, dollar account amounted to 212.373,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 3593,69 EUR and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi