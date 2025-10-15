Servicemen of Azerbaijan Army participate in Eternity-2025 exercise
Military
- 15 October, 2025
- 18:47
Pursuant to the military cooperation plan between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, the trilateral Eternity-2025 computer-assisted command-staff exercise is being held in Kars, Türkiye, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The focus of the exercise, which will be conducted in two stages, namely, computer-assisted and practical, is based on a tactical-level protection and defense scenario of strategic facilities and communication lines passing through the territories of the three countries.
The joint command staff exercise, involving servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and employees of the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects, will continue until October 24.
