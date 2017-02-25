Sergei Shoigu: One of competitions of International Army Games will be held in Azerbaijan

Baku.25 February. REPORT.AZ/ International Army Games that originated in Russia, expanding its scale. This year, about a dozen competitions will be held in China, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing TASS, Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu told in his interview to Match TV at the Sochi III Winter Military World Games.

"This year we have received proposals from a series of countries regarding to host the International Army Games, which is becoming a kind of military Olympiad. This year six contests will be held in China, one in Azerbaijan and a few more in Kazakhstan", Shoigu said.

He noted that last year, a large number of countries sent their representatives to watch the games: "Seventeen countries took part. I'm sure this figure will be higher this year. Games are becoming more popular".